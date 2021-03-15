Sono-Tek reports FY21prelim revenue, operating income; provides guidance
Mar. 15, 2021 9:01 AM ETSono-Tek Corporation (SOTK)SOTKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sono-Tek (OTCQX:SOTK) reported ~$14.9M in prelim sales for fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021 compared to $15.4M in prior year sales.
- Operating income is expected to be ~$1.1M, in-line with its historic high set in prior fiscal year.
- Almost $4M of additional anticipated sales were cancelled or deferred to FY22 by customers amid the pandemic.
- "We recorded two significant orders in FY21, which were previously announced. One was a major shipment to a European textile consortium, and our current backlog contains the other, which is a repeat order for an additional 6-axis robot machine that is scheduled for delivery later in the current fiscal year," Chairman and CEO Dr. Christopher L. Coccio commented.
- Based on current backlog, shipments, and proposal activity, Sono-Tek expects to report a revenue increase of ~4-8% Y/Y for first quarter of fiscal 2022 ending May.31, 2021.
- Sono-Tek expects to report results in May 2021.