Sigma Labs soars after winning PrintRite3D contract with Lockheed Martin
Mar. 15, 2021 9:04 AM ETSigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB), LMTSGLB, LMT
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) +52.7% pre-market after saying it was awarded a contract for an initial system of its PrintRite3D in-process quality assurance solution by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in Sunnyvale, California, although the specific value of the award is not disclosed.
- As part of the initial contract, Lockheed Martin will assess the viability and performance of PrintRite3D technology for the Space division in support of a variety of defense and civil space programs.
- PrintRite3D is an interactive in-process quality assurance system that discovers potential anomalies and incorporates machine learning in conjunction with developed metrics to map those metrics to post-process data.
