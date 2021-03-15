Vext Science inks LOI to foray into Ohio cannabis market

Mar. 15, 2021 9:12 AM ETVext Science, Inc. (VEXTF)VEXTFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Vext Science (OTCQX:VEXTF) inked a letter of intent for enabling it to establish a retail presence in the state of Ohio, through a JV with an Ohio limited liability company (JV Co.).
  • The JV Co. has acquired an exclusive option to acquire all of the ownership interest of an Ohio entity holding a provisional cannabis dispensary license.
  • VEXT intends to acquire a 50% economic interest in the JV Co. through an Ohio subsidiary.
  • For the transaction, Vext subsidiary will enter into a loan agreement with JV. Co. wherein Vext will loan $4M to the JV Co.; Vext has already funded $2.3M against the Secured Loan through various promissory notes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.