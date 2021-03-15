Vext Science inks LOI to foray into Ohio cannabis market
Mar. 15, 2021 9:12 AM ETVext Science, Inc. (VEXTF)VEXTFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vext Science (OTCQX:VEXTF) inked a letter of intent for enabling it to establish a retail presence in the state of Ohio, through a JV with an Ohio limited liability company (JV Co.).
- The JV Co. has acquired an exclusive option to acquire all of the ownership interest of an Ohio entity holding a provisional cannabis dispensary license.
- VEXT intends to acquire a 50% economic interest in the JV Co. through an Ohio subsidiary.
- For the transaction, Vext subsidiary will enter into a loan agreement with JV. Co. wherein Vext will loan $4M to the JV Co.; Vext has already funded $2.3M against the Secured Loan through various promissory notes.