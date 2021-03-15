Leonardo DRS estimates IPO price at up to $22 a share, valuing defense firm at some $3B (update)

  • Italian-owned defense contractor Leonardo DRS (DRS) disclosed Monday that the company expects its upcoming U.S. IPO to price at $20 to $22 a share, potentially raising $807.1M and valuing the firm at more than $3B.
  • Leonardo DRS, which is owned by Milan-listed Leonardo SpA (OTCPK:FINMY), wrote in a revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it intends to offer 31.9M shares through the initial public offering. That would raise $701.8M at $22 a share.
  • The firm also plans to offer underwriters the option to buy as many as 4.785M additional shares for overallotments, potentially raising $105.3M more.
  • Leonardo added that the offering consists of some 22% of the company’s outstanding stock. At that level, the IPO would value the defense firm at some $3.2B.
  • Leonardo DRS started life as Diagnostic/Retrieval Systems Inc., a U.S. publicly traded defense firm launched in 1969 by two former Loral Corp. engineers. However, a forerunner to current owner Leonardo SpA bought the firm in 2008.
  • Leonardo SpA trades primarily in Italiy, but is thinly traded on the U.S. OTC market under the ticker “FINMY.”
  • The OTC shares rose as much as 7.6% Monday to $4.69 before pulling back a bit to close at $4.59, up 5.3% on the session. Both were new 52-week intraday and closing highs for the stock.
  • Plans call for Leonardo DRS to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRS.”
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently dug into the company's IPO here.
