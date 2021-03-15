Penn, DraftKings and FanDuel in the spotlight with March Madness betting seen topping $1B
Mar. 15, 2021 9:24 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG), PENN, PDYPYPENN, DKNG, PDYPYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor19 Comments
- The 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is expected to be the first sporting event in U.S. history to draw more than $1B in legal wagering and could approach $1.5B, according to projections from PlayUSA.
- Meanwhile, Eilers & Krejcik estimates that March Madness would generate $15.9B in sports betting handle if gambling were to be legal in all 50 states.
- The March revenue reports from states with legalized sports betting could reinforce the bullish theme on the sector, but will also be dissected closely for hold rates with promotions ramped up.
- Sports betting watch: Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is up 6.65% in premarket action after being added to the S&P 500 Index. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is down 3.88% in premarket trading after announcing a $1B convertible senior note issue. Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) is 5.05% higher off reports it is considering a separate listing for the Fanduel business.