Savara on the rise after Oppenheimer touted its experimental lung therapy
Mar. 15, 2021 9:25 AM ETSavara Inc. (SVRA)SVRABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) has gained ~11.5% in the premarket after Oppenheimer initiated its coverage with an outperform rating and a price target of $4.00 per share implying ~154.8% upside to the previous close.
- The firm notes that the company’s development efforts have primarily focused on molgramostim, which is set to undergo a Phase 3 trial in patients with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (“aPAP”), a rare lung disease.
- The analyst Francois Brisebois argues that the upcoming trial has significantly de-risked owing to the FDA-endorsed changes to the trial design including the primary endpoint and patient population.
- Brisebois also notes among other things that peer-reviewed publication of Phase 3 IMPALA study results as well as the breakthrough therapy designation as supporting the potential of molgramostim in treating aPAP.
- In June 2019, Savara announced that its Phase 3 clinical trial, IMPALA for Molgradex in aPAP failed to achieve the primary endpoint with a statistical significance.