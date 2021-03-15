American Axle & Manufacturing lower after Citi heads to the sidelines

  • Citi moves to the sideline on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -3.6%) after taking in the recent share price rally.
  • "While we maintain a constructive fundamental view of the company, at current levels we believe the equity risk/reward proposition has balanced. Our estimates remain unchanged."
  • The firm shifts to a Neutral rating on AXL after having it slotted at Buy.
  • The Wall Street analyst scorecard on America Axle shows 4 Buy-equivalent ratings, 5 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating on the books.
