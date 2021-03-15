Dow Jones leads the major averages, but trading cautious amid high yields
Mar. 15, 2021
- The Dow (DJI) +0.4% is higher thanks to another price boost from Boeing, but the S&P (SP500) +0.1% is little changed and the Nasdaq (COMP) is bouncing between positive and negative territory.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is off 2 basis points to 1.62%, but still around one-year highs.
- The Empire State Manufacturing index topped expectations for March, coming in at 17.4.
- "Another US data beat consistent with my view that analysts are yet to fully internalize the surge in growth," Mohamed El-Erian, adviser to Allianz, tweets.
- Investors will be looking ahead to Wednesday's FOMC decision and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference.
- "The FOMC is not yet 100% convinced that Covid or its variants are finished limiting activity," TS Lombard economist Steven Blitz writes. "Further, employment remains far from the Fed’s goals by virtue of what parts of the economy remain impaired. Nevertheless, the Fed is sitting atop a dynamic process moving in the right direction with real GDP about to cross 2019:Q4 levels yet the structure of interest rates is far below any level normally associated with such activity."
- Seven of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, but with a tilt toward the defensives. Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) is the best-performing sectors. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is bringing up the rear.
- The megacaps are mostly lower, with Facebook and Apple the only names in the green.
- Gaming stocks are active, with March Madness expecting to bring in $1B in legal wagering.