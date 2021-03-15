Signet Jewelers lauded for e-commerce transition

Mar. 15, 2021
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosts its price target on Signet Jewelers (SIG +1.1%) to $60 from $45 and keeps a Market Perform rating in place.
  • Analyst Dana Telsey: "The better-than-expected performance through the holiday season speaks to the strong demand and resiliency of the jewelry category seen throughout much of the past pandemic-stricken year. In addition, SIG continues to drive impressive growth in the e-commerce channel (up 61% for the holiday period), reflecting the company's strategic efforts to convert some internal distribution capacity to external capabilities, increasing shipping throughput for e-commerce during the holidays by five times compared to last year."
  • Tesley also notes that Signet continues to optimize its store portfolio with more off-mall locations, where it can realize lower occupancy costs and drive greater productivity/profitability metrics.
  • Telsey isn't bullish yet on Signet due to the vaccine reset that could consumer spending in other directions.
  • Telsey's new PT on Signet assumes a 13.7X multiple on the FY23 EPS estimate. See all the consensus estimates on Signet.
