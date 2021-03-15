Moderna initiates early-stage trial for refrigerator stable COVID-19 vaccine

  • Moderna (MRNA +0.8%) announces that the first participants have been dosed in the Phase 1 study of mRNA-1283, the company’s next generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed as a potential refrigerator stable mRNA vaccine that will facilitate easier distribution and administration by healthcare providers.
  • This Phase 1 dose-ranging study will assess the safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1283 against COVID-19.
  • The study will evaluate three dose levels, 10 µg, 30 µg, and 100 µg, of the mRNA-1283 vaccine candidate given to healthy adults as a 2-dose series, 28 days apart, and one dose level, 100 µg, of mRNA-1283 given to healthy adults in a single dose.
  • The results from the doses will be compared with a 2-dose series of 100 µg of mRNA-1273, the currently authorized dose level.
  • mRNA-1283 is intended to be evaluated in futures studies for use as a booster dose for previously vaccinated or seropositive as well as in a primary series for seronegative individuals, Moderna said.
  • Moderna had announced that the first participants had been dosed with the company’s modified COVID-19 vaccines, designed to address the potential need for booster vaccine candidates, in an amendment to the ongoing Phase 2 clinical study, earlier this month.
