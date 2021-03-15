CBAK Energy pops on partnership with European hydrogen firm
Mar. 15, 2021 9:48 AM ETCBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT)CBATBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT +10.1%) jumps at the open after saying it has partnered with "a leading European hydrogen energy group with 100 years of operation history" to promote the development of hydrogen fuel cells.
- CBAK says both companies "will be able to capitalize on each other's competitive advantages in technological innovation and industrial resources as well as exchange ideas on industry development."
- CBAK Energy "does not belong to the electric vehicle revolution," Lisbon Stock Picks writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.