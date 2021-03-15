Golden Entertainment called a value play in the casino sector
- Union Gaming sees plenty of upside for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) even after the double-digit rally following a strong Q4 earnings report.
- Analyst John DeCree: "With much of the gaming sector climbing to new highs on margin expansion, sports betting, and iGaming, GDEN is a standout value play. Prior to the print, shares were trading with roughly a 20%+ FCF yield -- a bargain given the vastly improved risk profile of the company. GDEN is one of a few companies in our coverage universe that did not need any external capital during the covid crisis -- a major validation of the management team, business profile, and balance sheet that is still underappreciated by the market."
- DeCree says a 12% free cash flow yield is considered a more than acceptable return given the risk profile of the business.
- Union Gaming increases its price target to $40 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $30.33.