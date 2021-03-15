GlaxoSmithKline rejects ACDIMA offer for its Egypt business

  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), the majority shareholder of GSK Egypt with 91% ownership, has rejected an acquisition offer for its assets in Egypt from Jordan-based, Arab Company for Drug Industries & Medical Appliances (ACDIMA).
  • In February, GSK Egypt announced through a regulatory filing that the pan-Arab shareholding company has expressed its interest of making the acquisition.
  • Last week, Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HKMPF) and GlaxoSmithKline S.A.E. (GSK SAE) officially ended the discussions for a deal where the former was set to acquire GSK’s assets in Egypt and Tunisia.
