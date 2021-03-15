Goldman Sachs raises GDP forecasts, says next fiscal package could hit $4 trillion
Mar. 15, 2021 10:22 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor12 Comments
- In light of the $1.9T fiscal package just enacted, Goldman Sachs is bumping up its forecasts for GDP growth.
- From Q1 2021 to Q4 2021, Goldman Chief Economist Jan Hatzius sees GDP of +6%, +11%, +8.5% and +6.5%, which implies +7% for 2021 on a full-year basis and +8% on a Q4/Q4 basis.
- The consensus is +5.5% on a full-year basis and +6% on a Q4/Q4 basis.
- For 2022. Goldman raises its GDP forecast 60 basis points to +5.1% on a full-year basis and by 50 basis points to +2.9% on a Q4/Q4 basis, compared with the consensus of +3.8% and +2.6%.
- While details on the next package are scarce, Goldman expects "the White House to propose at least $2 trillion for infrastructure, though this could reach as much as $4 trillion if the proposal extends to other areas (e.g., child care, health care, or education). Increases in the corporate and capital gains tax rates look likely to finance a portion of this, though we believe it will be difficult for Congress to agree on more than around $1 trillion in such offsets."
- "While the next major fiscal proposal might come with a large headline number, it is likely to have a much smaller impact on growth in 2021 and 2022, as the spending will be more evenly distributed over several years and some of it will likely reflect spending that would have happened in any case. Offsetting tax increases could also incrementally dampen the effects."
- While the U.S. looks alone in its stimulus spending by the sheer size of its rescue packages, many other counties are actually close in their efforts.