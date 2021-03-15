SPAC, Brand Velocity Acquisition launches $200M IPO
Mar. 15, 2021 10:19 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Brand Velocity Acquisition launched a 20M units IPO at $10/unit for $200M in proceeds; each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
- Each whole warrant holder entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50/share.
- The warrants will become exercisable on the later of 30 days after the completion of initial business combination and 12 months from offer closing, and will expire five years after the initial business combination closure.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase additional 3M units.
- Sponsor, Brand Velocity Acquisition Sponsor, has agreed to purchase 4M warrants each exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50/share.
- Initial shareholders currently hold 5.75M Class B ordinary shares.