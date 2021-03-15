Engine No. 1 makes the case for its Exxon board nominees

Mar. 15, 2021
  • Activist investor Engine No. 1 asks shareholders to vote against four Exxon Mobil (XOM -2.2%) directors at the company's annual meeting in favor of its own nominations.
  • Exxon's board "lacks directors who bring a diverse set of experiences in successful, global energy operations and decades of leading value-creating transformations in the industry," the activist investor says.
  • Engine No. 1 says has Exxon has refused to meet with its alternate nominees Gregory Goff, former CEO of oil refiner Andeavor; Kaisa Hietala, an executive at Neste Oyj, another refiner; Alexander Karsner, a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy; and Anders Runevad, previous CEO of Vestas Wind Systems.
  • They are seeking to replace Steven Kandarian, Doug Oberhelman, Sam Palmisano and recent addition Wan Zulkiflee.
  • On Exxon's recent addition of Jeff Ubben and Mike Angelakis to its board, Engine No. 1 says the move to expand the board's size was "indicative of a board seeking to avoid adding successful and diverse energy industry experience and that the process suffered from other serious flaws."
  • Exxon shares recently rode rising crude oil prices to new 52-week highs.
