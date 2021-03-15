Honeywell reaffirms in-line Q1, full-year guidance
- In presentation slides for a J.P. Morgan conference, Honeywell (HON +0.2%) issues in-line guidance for Q1 and FY 2021.
- For Q1, the company sees EPS of $1.68-$1.83, in line with $1.79 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $7.8B-$8.2B, in line with $8.05B consensus.
- For the full year, Honeywell reaffirms guidance for EPS of $7.60-$8.00, in line with $7.88 consensus, on revenues of $33.4B-$34.4B vs. $34.3B consensus.
- Separately, Rocky Brands (RCKY -0.1%) says it completed its previously announced acquisition of Honeywell's performance and lifestyle footwear business for $230M.
- Honeywell is "like owning an ETF" and is "almost a must-own dividend stock for long-term investors," Leo Nelissen writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.