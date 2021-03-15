Michael Klein aims to raise $1.2B for new SPAC despite CCIV’s big pullback on Lucid Motors deal (update)
Mar. 15, 2021 11:11 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID), ABNB, STRIP, DASH, ICART, COINABNB, STRIP, DASH, ICART, COIN, LCIDBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Weeks after cutting a controversial deal to by electric-vehicle maker Lucid Motors, serial SPAC financier Michael Klein is launching an initial public offering to raise up to $1.15B for AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCCU), his eighth special purpose acquisition company.
- Klein is teaming up with Sam Altman, chairman of famed Silicon Valley business accelerator Y Combinator, to create the ALCCU.
- Under Altman, Y Combinator's investments have included positions in Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Stripe (STRIP), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Instacart (ICART) and Coinbase Global (COIN).
- Plans call for ALCCU to sell 100M investment units at $10 apiece, with each consisting of one Class A share and 0.166 warrants entitling holders to buy a second share at $11.50 in the future.
- The SPAC’s sponsor, which is affiliated with Klein’s M. Klein & Co., is also granting underwriters the option to buy as many as 15M additional units for overallotments, potentially raising another $150M.
- Additionally, the sponsor plans to invest $25M for 25M warrants priced at $1 apiece, with each entitling it to purchase one Class A share at $11.50 in the future. That will rise to a $28M investment for 28M warrants if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- The new SPAC’s units will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ALCCU.” Its shares and warrants will also eventually trade separately as “ALCC” and “ALCCWS,” respectively.
- ALCCU is just the latest SPAC from Klein. He recently raised some $1.7B for Churchill Capital VI (CCVIU) and Churchill Capital VII (CVIIU), which have yet to do M&A deals.
- ALCCU’s launch also comes just weeks after Klein’s best-known SPAC, Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV), agreed to buy Lucid at an $11.75B valuation.
- CCIV shares soared to as high as $64.86 a share as the deal seemed imminent, with Wall Street hot on SPAC deals involving EVs given Tesla’s stratospheric gains in recent years.
- However, CCIV unexpectedly sank once the deal was actually announced, falling on a “sell-the-news” decline as investors suddenly soured on EV stocks. While CCIV rose 7.2% Monday to close at $28.69, it’s still down 55.8% from the stock’s Feb. 18 peak.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Vince Martin recently did a deep dive into CCIV and wrote that "even after the sell-off, the math looks shaky."