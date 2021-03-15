Michael Klein aims to raise $1.2B for new SPAC despite CCIV’s big pullback on Lucid Motors deal (update)

  • Weeks after cutting a controversial deal to by electric-vehicle maker Lucid Motors, serial SPAC financier Michael Klein is launching an initial public offering to raise up to $1.15B for AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCCU), his eighth special purpose acquisition company.
  • Klein is teaming up with Sam Altman, chairman of famed Silicon Valley business accelerator Y Combinator, to create the ALCCU.
  • Under Altman, Y Combinator's investments have included positions in Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Stripe (STRIP), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Instacart (ICART) and Coinbase Global (COIN).
  • Plans call for ALCCU to sell 100M investment units at $10 apiece, with each consisting of one Class A share and 0.166 warrants entitling holders to buy a second share at $11.50 in the future.
  • The SPAC’s sponsor, which is affiliated with Klein’s M. Klein & Co., is also granting underwriters the option to buy as many as 15M additional units for overallotments, potentially raising another $150M.
  • Additionally, the sponsor plans to invest $25M for 25M warrants priced at $1 apiece, with each entitling it to purchase one Class A share at $11.50 in the future. That will rise to a $28M investment for 28M warrants if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
  • The new SPAC’s units will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ALCCU.” Its shares and warrants will also eventually trade separately as “ALCC” and “ALCCWS,” respectively.
  • ALCCU is just the latest SPAC from Klein. He recently raised some $1.7B for Churchill Capital VI (CCVIU) and Churchill Capital VII (CVIIU), which have yet to do M&A deals.
  • ALCCU’s launch also comes just weeks after Klein’s best-known SPAC, Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV), agreed to buy Lucid at an $11.75B valuation.
  • CCIV shares soared to as high as $64.86 a share as the deal seemed imminent, with Wall Street hot on SPAC deals involving EVs given Tesla’s stratospheric gains in recent years.
  • However, CCIV unexpectedly sank once the deal was actually announced, falling on a “sell-the-news” decline as investors suddenly soured on EV stocks. While CCIV rose 7.2% Monday to close at $28.69, it’s still down 55.8% from the stock’s Feb. 18 peak.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Vince Martin recently did a deep dive into CCIV and wrote that "even after the sell-off, the math looks shaky."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.