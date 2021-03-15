Finch Therapeutics launches ~6.25M units IPO
Mar. 15, 2021 11:13 AM ETFinch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH)FNCHBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Finch Therapeutics (FNCH) launched an IPO of 6.25M shares expected to be priced between $15.00 and $17.00/share for proceeds of ~$90.3M (based on $16/share).
- Underwriters granted 30-days option to purchase additional 937.5K shares.
- The company's patent portfolio consists of 50+ issued U.S. and foreign patents, as well as 130+ patent applications with broad relevance for the industry and provide multi-layered protection for product candidates that extend through 2031 and other relevant patents that extend through 2036.
- Pipeline:
- Net proceeds along with existing cash and equivalents to be used for advancing the clinical development of CP101 (lead product candidate) for the treatment of recurrent CDI, through the receipt of topline data from our planned Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Also, for advancing the clinical development of FIN-211 for the treatment of ASD, an Enriched Consortia product candidate, through the receipt of topline data from our planned Phase 1 clinical trial.
- And for investment in our Human-First Discovery platform, including the development of commercial-ready manufacturing capabilities.