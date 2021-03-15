Quotient recovers more than half of its investment in Credit Suisse funds

Mar. 15, 2021 11:23 AM ETQuotient Limited (QTNT)QTNTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Following a decision by Credit Suisse Asset Management (“CASM”) to suspend the redemption from two funds, Quotient (QTNT +0.5%) has received cash distributions of ~$57M. The company had a total investment of ~$110.4M in the funds, Quotient disclosed in a regulatory filing.
  • Noting its reason for the suspension, which has led to the liquidation of the funds, CSAM has said, “[a] certain part of the Subfunds’ assets is currently subject to considerable uncertainties with respect to their accurate valuation.”
  • The receipt of funds has increased Quotient’s cash on hand to ~$67M as of March 11, 2021 further boosting its liquidity position where ~$134.5M stood as cash and equivalents as of December 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.