Quotient recovers more than half of its investment in Credit Suisse funds
Mar. 15, 2021 11:23 AM ETQuotient Limited (QTNT)QTNTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Following a decision by Credit Suisse Asset Management (“CASM”) to suspend the redemption from two funds, Quotient (QTNT +0.5%) has received cash distributions of ~$57M. The company had a total investment of ~$110.4M in the funds, Quotient disclosed in a regulatory filing.
- Noting its reason for the suspension, which has led to the liquidation of the funds, CSAM has said, “[a] certain part of the Subfunds’ assets is currently subject to considerable uncertainties with respect to their accurate valuation.”
- The receipt of funds has increased Quotient’s cash on hand to ~$67M as of March 11, 2021 further boosting its liquidity position where ~$134.5M stood as cash and equivalents as of December 2020.