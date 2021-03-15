Lilly charts course for second donanemab pivotal trial in Alzheimer's

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) today provided additional details on its plans for TRAILBLAZER-ALZ2, its second pivotal trial for donanemab in Alzheimer's disease.
  • The company intends to replicate results found in the recently released full dataset from the phase 2 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ trial.
  • That trial met its primary endpoint, slowing cognitive decline by 32% compared to placebo, based on the Integrated AD Rating Scale (iADRS), but missed on secondary endpoints.
  • Lilly says the primary endpoint for ALZ2 will also be iADRS rather than the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB), one of the secondary endpoints that was missed.
  • Plans call for Lilly to enroll about 1,000 patients with early Alzheimer's symptoms and an intermediate amount of tau protein in the brain, and ~500 high-tau participants in ALZ2.
  • Lilly expects to complete enrollment in the second half of the year.
  • Primary efficacy data from an 18-month timepoint is expected in 1H 2023.
  • During a conference call this morning, Lilly executives defended the ALZ results, noting that the 32% slowing of cognitive decline was important to patients and clinicians, and the monoclonal antibody's ability to reduce amyloid plaque in the brain was also significant.
  • Mark Mintun, Lilly VP, Alzheimer's Disease Development, said that results indicated that a reduction in amyloid likely correlates to an improvement in the slowing of cognitive function.
  • In a response to an analyst's question about a price slide today in Lilly shares, Chief Scientific Officer Dan Skovronsky replied, "I'm not focused on stock movement. I'm focused on the long-term future for Alzheimer's patients."
  • Earlier today, several Wall Street analysts indicated they were less than impressed with the ALZ results presented on Saturday.
  • A Citi note indicated the firm believes donanemab has "zero" chance of approval.
  • Lilly shares are down 8.6% to $190.28 in afternoon trading.
