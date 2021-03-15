Lidar startup Aeva soars on first day of trading, CEO interview
Mar. 15, 2021 12:21 PM ETAeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA)AEVABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Lidar startup Aeva Technologies (AEVA) surged 20% after the company began trading today after being de-SPACed from InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV).
- The business combination is expected to result in gross proceeds of over $560M to Aeva, including $320M in PIPE proceeds and $243M of InterPrivate cash held in trust. Transaction proceeds will support the company through the planned start of production in 2024.
- Aeva co-founder and CEO Soroush Salehian also appeared on CNBC to discuss the newly combined company.
- "Having the ability to also raise significant capital, well over half a billion dollars here, to really take our technology out to market and accelerate, find ways, where we can really make that happen faster" is partly why Aeva chose the SPAC route, Salehian said in the interview.
- Recall March 12, Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition completes business combination, AEVA to trade on NYSE on March 15.