Belgium's Telenet chooses Ericsson, Nokia, Google for 5G partners

  • Telenet Group (OTCPK:TLGHY), the largest broadband provider in Belgium, has selected partners to roll out its 5G wireless network.
  • It's going with Ericsson (ERIC +0.8%), Nokia (NOK +1.7%) and Google Cloud (GOOG -0.6%, GOOGL -0.8%) for the deployment.
  • Ericsson already operates the company's mobile network; now that existing partnership will be extended to include 5G Radio Access Network technology.
  • Nokia will provide the core network, and Telenet/Nokia will be using Google Cloud tech in the data centers (specifically the Anthos application management platform).
  • The partners' equipment will be introduced gradually as 5G frequencies become available and considering customer needs, the company says.
  • Telenet is a subsidiary of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA).
