SPAC, FirstMark Acquisition Corp III launches $400M IPO
Mar. 15, 2021 12:54 PM ETBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- FirstMark Acquisition Corp. III launched a 40M units IPO at $10/unit for $400M in proceeds; Each consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant.
- Each whole warrant entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.05/ share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase additional 6M units.
- Sponsor, FirstMark Sponsor III LLC, has agreed to purchase an aggregate of 6,666,667 warrants at a price of $1.50/warrant in a private placement, each exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50/share.
- Initial shareholders currently hold 11.5M Class B ordinary shares.