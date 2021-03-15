Jefferies urges buying the dip on Sony ahead of 'substantial' returns

Mar. 15, 2021 1:00 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)SONYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Sony (NYSE:SNE) is 0.4% higher after a bullish Jefferies highlights it as a dip-buying opportunity.
  • Last month shares hit a 52-week high of $118.50, and have since shed about 11.5% of that.
  • But it promises "substantial" returns in the next 3-4 years, analyst Atul Goyal says, in part due to a “best-in-class management team, business model and leadership position in high-margin duopoly/oligopoly businesses of games, image-sensors and music."
  • So the dip is a chance to buy aggressively as there's structural growth in several businesses in the long term. Most recently it pulled off earnings growth despite most of its businesses seeing pandemic-related challenges, he writes.
  • He has a Buy rating and a price target of ¥19,060; that marks 67% upside from its Tokyo price.
