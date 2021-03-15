Höegh LNG Partners -8% as Höegh LNG Holdings deal draws dissent
Mar. 15, 2021
- Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP -8.5%) plummets after shareholder Cobas Asset Management says it will vote against the takeover offer by Leif Höegh and funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners to buy all outstanding shares of Höegh LNG Holdings.
- Cobas Asset Management, which owns nearly 15% of Höegh LNG Holdings, says the proposal "significantly undervalues the company."
- On March 8, Leif Höegh said it was teaming with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners in a bid to take Höegh LNG Holdings private, offering NOK23.50 ($2.74) for each of the outstanding shares they do not already own.
- Clarification: Oslo-listed Höegh LNG Holdings is a separate entity from U.S.-listed Höegh LNG Partners, and Cobas is a shareholder of Höegh LNG Holdings, not Höegh LNG Partners.
This was corrected on 03/15/2021 at 3:07 PM. Oslo-listed Höegh LNG Holdings is a separate entity from U.S.-listed Höegh LNG Partners, and Cobas is a shareholder of Höegh LNG Holdings, not Höegh LNG Partners. Seeking Alpha regrets any confusion caused by the initial post, which did not explain this distinction.