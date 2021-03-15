Höegh LNG shareholder to vote against takeover deal
Mar. 15, 2021
- Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP -8.6%) plummets after shareholder Cobas Asset Management says it will vote against the takeover offer by Leif Höegh and funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners to buy all outstanding shares of the company.
- Cobas Asset Management, which owns nearly 15% of Hoegh LNG Holdings, says the proposal "significantly undervalues the company."
- On March 8, Leif Höegh said it was teaming with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners in a bid to take Höegh LNG private, offering NOK23.50 ($2.74) for each of the outstanding shares they do not already own.
