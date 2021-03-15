Ocuphire’s opportunity in mydriasis reversal is underappreciated: Cantor Fitzgerald

  • Cantor Fitzgerald has upgraded the price target of Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP -3.0%) following the positive top-line results announced by the company today in the MIRA-2 Phase 3 registration trial for Nyxol in the reversal of pharmacologically induced mydriasis.
  • With an overweight rating, the new price target of $20.00 per share indicates ~151.6% upside to the previous close.
  • Noting that the trial led to statistically significant benefits, the analyst Kristen Kluska argues that the experimental treatment if ’successful and commercialized’ could result in a large potential for the company.
  • However, Kluska also observes that investors have not appreciated the ‘large, de-risked opportunity' for reversal of mydriasis and the positive effects of Nyxol seen across multiple endpoints.
  • In January, Ocuphire announced the peer-reviewed results from its ORION-1 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Nyxol in glaucoma and presbyopia.
