Netflix dips 1.6% as Benchmark trims target amid churn worries

Mar. 15, 2021 1:41 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)NFLX, DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor23 Comments
  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 1.6% lower today after typically bearish Benchmark trimmed its price target, expecting more of the same from the stock's recent underperformance.
  • Shares are 14% off their 2021 high of $593.29 on Jan. 20, and they've spent the last month declining nearly 7%.
  • But Benchmark still expects stay-at-home benefits look "very 2020," and fighting off user churn will call for compelling new content on a monthly basis, analyst Matthew Harrigan says.
  • Meanwhile, Disney Plus (DIS -0.8%) - which hit 100M subscribers last week, and seems to indicate new momentum every several weeks or so - is set up to be a "certain near streaming peer" by mid-decade at this rate.
  • Benchmark has a Sell rating and trimmed its price target to $472 from $485, implying 7.5% downside.
  • Wall Street analysts tend to be Bullish on Netflix, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
