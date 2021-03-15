Petco sized up favorably ahead of first earnings report since IPO
Mar. 15, 2021 1:42 PM ET By: Clark Schultz
- Baird stays positive on Petco Health & Wellness Company (WOOF +4.2%) in front of the retailer's earnings report later this week, which will be its first since the IPO.
- The firm keeps an Outperform rating on WOOF and price target of $30 as it points to a favorable risk-reward profile.
- Analyst Peter Benedict: "Given robust industry demand indicators, we see an upward bias to our 4Q comp/adjusted EBITDA estimates of +14%/$144M. Looking to FY21, Petco's enhanced omni-channel relevance and integrated pet care ecosystem position the company to capitalize on the elevated level of sector demand that lies ahead. Despite a ~17% move last week, WOOF shares are still down >20% from their opening day close."
