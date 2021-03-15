American Airlines' targets $17B+ liquidity in 1Q21; March bookings indicate uptick
Mar. 15, 2021 3:23 PM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)AAL, UAL, DALBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- In 2020, American Airlines (AAL +7.3%) eliminated ~$17B of costs and reduced daily cash burn from $100M in April 2020 to $30M in 4Q20; raised $30B in liquidity.
- The company flew larger schedule and more customers compared to peers; Q4 PRASM of (NASDAQ:AAL), (NASDAQ:UAL) and (NYSE:DAL) stood at 9.60, 7.85 and 7.38 respectively.
- In the past three weeks, net bookings upticked, best since pandemic, currently 20% below 2019 levels, on rolling 7 days, will start to push some yield now.
- American Airlines' The Green Flag Plan (2021) initiatives includes: double down on operational excellence and pursue efficiencies ($1.3B of permanent cost reductions in 2021).
- Domestic Leisure coming back as vaccination increase, as well as short haul International recovering as hotels efforts to support testing requirements. Some green shoots Domestic Business but very small, competitive landscape for Long Haul International charging due to foreign carriers restructuring.
- The company expects to end 1Q21 with $17B+ in total available liquidity (exclusive of $3B in payroll support through Sep 2021); future liquidity will be enhanced by pension relief and additional payroll support: