CrowdStrike Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 15, 2021 5:35 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)CRWDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor20 Comments
- CrowdStrike (CRWD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $250.56M (+64.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CRWD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.