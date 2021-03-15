Rubius shares soar 84% on solid tumor data, Wainwright PT increase
Mar. 15, 2021 4:26 PM ETRubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY)RUBYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) closed up 84.4% to $30.29 on Monday.
- Earlier today, Rubius released phase 1/2 data on RTX-240, its candidate for solid tumors, that the company says validates its clinical platform.
- Results for RTX-240 in, respectively, anal cancer and metastatic uveal melanoma, showed a 54% and 100% tumor shrinkage
- H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated his buy rating and upped his price target to $40 from $28.
- "We believe these initial data provide proof-of-concept for the RED PLATFORM, which is designed to engineer red blood cells to mimic the human immune system and stimulate adaptive and innate immunity to generate clinical responses in cancer patients with refractory disease," Fein wrote.