Nasdaq outperforms as Treasury yields edge lower
Mar. 15, 2021 4:01 PM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), SP500, DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLU, XLE, XLFBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor15 Comments
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +1.1% led the major averages today, with late buying helping it end at the highs of the day.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.7% also ended higher, while the Dow (DJI) +0.5% lagged.
- The 10-year Treasury yield slid 3 basis points to 1.61%.
- "The recent run-up in Treasury yields that triggered the growth-oriented correction is just one example of how inflation risks are generating market volatility," Nuveen said in a note out today. "As economic activity picks up in the coming weeks, we are likely to encounter another risk in the form of positive demand shocks as global supply chains struggle to get back to full strength. This could be especially true for those industries tied to the epicenter of the pandemic."
- "We see select opportunities in some growth and technology-oriented companies made attractive by the recent correction. We continue to believe U.S. small caps remain favorable as they are poised to benefit from a re-opened economy and stimulus," Nuveen added.
- Nine out of 11 S&P sectors ended higher. Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) lead throughout the day.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) were the decliners.
- The megacaps finished mostly higher, with Apple the best performer.
- Apple dominated Q4 wearables shipments.
- Among the winners, airlines dominated the gainers list for the S&P, with United forecasting positive cash flow
- Eli Lilly was the biggest decliner as its Alzheimer's treatment missed secondary endpoints.