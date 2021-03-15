Lululemon tipped to be a $50B market cap company
- Cowen Analyst John Kernan thinks Lululemon (LULU +2.2%) can push a $50B market cap despite some headwinds just ahead.
- Kernan has a mixed near-term outlook on Lululemon ahead of the FQ4 earnings report as he notes that bad weather and lockdowns likely weighed on traffic in North American and Europe during the latter half of the quarter. However, the long-term outlook is strong as Kernan says investors could be underestimating the company's sales strength going forward, especially as physical stores become a more important driver again.
- Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on LULU and assigns a lowered price target of $389.
