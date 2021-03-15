ConocoPhillips, three other E&Ps cut at BofA on 'high-grading'

Mar. 15, 2021 3:48 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP), EOG, CTRA, CLR, OXY, XOM, HES, APA, PXDCOP, EOG, CTRA, CLR, OXY, XOM, HES, APA, PXD, DVNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor24 Comments
  • ConocoPhillips (COP -2.1%), EOG Resources (EOG -0.7%), Cimarex Energy (XEC +0.7%) and Continental Resources (CLR -1.9%) are all downgraded at Bank of America, which says it is "high-grading" its energy stock picks amid crude oil's rise.
  • The four E&P names boast free cash yields that support greater return of cash to shareholders, but the value of unlevered free cash flow net of debt suggests upside is more limited vs. the broader sector, BofA analyst Doug Leggate says.
  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY -4.4%) remains BofA's top U.S. pick among a number of Buy rated oil-levered names, including top sector ideas Exxon Mobil (XOM -2.7%) for yield, Hess (HES -1.6%) and APA (APA +1.1%) for exploration plays, and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +0.0%) and Devon Energy (DVN +2.1%) for consolidation and portfolio high grading.
  • OXY shares trade sharply lower today after shareholder Carl Ichan discloses plans to cut his $3B stake by as much as a third while remaining on the company's board.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.