Renalytix rules out impact from changes to implementation of MCIT rule
Mar. 15, 2021 3:49 PM ETRenalytix Plc (RNLX)RNLXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- In response to the decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) to delay the implementation date of the MCIT rule by 60 days, Renalytix AI (RNLX -1.0%) says the MCIT rule with changes or in the current form is unlikely to materially impact its business plan.
- Even though the CMS has added a 30-day comment period to collect additional public feedback on the rule, Renalytix expects the rule (with or without amendments) to become effective within the expected 2021 FDA review and clearance period for KidneyIntelX.
- Having filed the 510K application for clearance in August 2020, Renalytix noting the MCIT rule anticipated an automatic four-year National Medicare coverage period for its lead product, KidneyIntelX subject to its FDA clearance 2021.