HealthEquity EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
Mar. 15, 2021 4:11 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)HQYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $188.17M (-6.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.49M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $56.6 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $61.3 million in Q4 FY20.
- 2021 Outlook: Expects revenues of $750 million to $760 million; net loss between $10 million and $5 million, resulting in EPS of $0.12 to $0.07; non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 to $1.42 and Adjusted EBITDA of $240 million to $246 million.
- Shares -1.2%.
- Press Release