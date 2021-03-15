HealthEquity EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

Mar. 15, 2021 4:11 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)HQYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $188.17M (-6.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.49M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $56.6 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $61.3 million in Q4 FY20.
  • 2021 Outlook: Expects revenues of $750 million to $760 million; net loss between $10 million and $5 million, resulting in EPS of $0.12 to $0.07; non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 to $1.42 and Adjusted EBITDA of $240 million to $246 million.
  • Shares -1.2%.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.