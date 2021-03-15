Amphastar Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
  • Revenue of $95.92M (+15.0% Y/Y) beats by $6.98M.
  • The Company currently has five ANDAs on file with the FDA targeting products with a market size of approximately $2.3 billion, three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $13 billion, and seven generic products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $10.5 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. The Company is currently developing multiple proprietary products with injectable and intranasal dosage forms.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.