Amphastar Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
Mar. 15, 2021 4:14 PM ETAmphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH)AMPHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
- Revenue of $95.92M (+15.0% Y/Y) beats by $6.98M.
- The Company currently has five ANDAs on file with the FDA targeting products with a market size of approximately $2.3 billion, three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $13 billion, and seven generic products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $10.5 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. The Company is currently developing multiple proprietary products with injectable and intranasal dosage forms.
- Press Release