CarLotz posts strong growth, expands footprint
Mar. 15, 2021 4:16 PM ETCarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)LOTZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) announces that it will open a fourth hub in its home state of Virginia.
- The new hub in Charlottesville will be the company's twelfth nationwide,
- Earlier this month, CarLotz announced that its first Tennessee opening, a hub in Nashville, is set to open by the end of March.
- CarLotz currently operates its full omni-channel offering out of 11 hubs nationwide including Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Texas, and Washington State.
- CarLotz also disclosed Q4 results, Revenue was up 40% to $37.0M, driven by double-digit growth in retail units, retail average selling price, and financing and product revenues. Retail unit sales were 1,815 compared to 1,614 a year ago. Financing and F&I product sales increased 49% Y/Y. Gross profit was up 25%and retail gross profit per unit was also up 25%.
- Read more details on the Q4 earnings report.
- LOTZ +3.88% in AH trading. Options trading was implying a larger post-earnings swing.