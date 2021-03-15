CarLotz posts strong growth, expands footprint

  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) announces that it will open a fourth hub in its home state of Virginia.
  • The new hub in Charlottesville will be the company's twelfth nationwide,
  • Earlier this month, CarLotz announced that its first Tennessee opening, a hub in Nashville, is set to open by the end of March.
  • CarLotz currently operates its full omni-channel offering out of 11 hubs nationwide including Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Texas, and Washington State.
  • CarLotz also disclosed Q4 results, Revenue was up 40% to $37.0M, driven by double-digit growth in retail units, retail average selling price, and financing and product revenues. Retail unit sales were 1,815 compared to 1,614 a year ago. Financing and F&I product sales increased 49% Y/Y. Gross profit was up 25%and retail gross profit per unit was also up 25%.
