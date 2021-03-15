Fulgent Genetics awarded CDC contract to study COVID-19 variants
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) announces that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) has awarded the company a contract to provide genomic sequencing of samples of SARS-CoV-2 on an ongoing basis, leveraging its Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) capabilities.
- Under the agreement, Fulgent Genetics will sequence the genomes of random samples that have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
- Fulgent will leverage its NGS platform and provide sequencing data to the CDC as part of their initiative to conduct a large-scale genomic survey of the virus using random samples from across the United States.
- CDC believes this large-scale genomic survey can provide important baseline information for national and state-level virus surveillance and help to identify unusual or emerging variants, and ultimately aid in improving the public health response to the virus.