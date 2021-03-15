Fulgent Genetics awarded CDC contract to study COVID-19 variants

  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) announces that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) has awarded the company a contract to provide genomic sequencing of samples of SARS-CoV-2 on an ongoing basis, leveraging its Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) capabilities.
  • Under the agreement, Fulgent Genetics will sequence the genomes of random samples that have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Fulgent will leverage its NGS platform and provide sequencing data to the CDC as part of their initiative to conduct a large-scale genomic survey of the virus using random samples from across the United States.
  • CDC believes this large-scale genomic survey can provide important baseline information for national and state-level virus surveillance and help to identify unusual or emerging variants, and ultimately aid in improving the public health response to the virus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.