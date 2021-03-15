Oaktree Specialty, Oaktree Strategic stockholders approve merger
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) each get stockholder approval of proposals related to their previously announced two-step merger of the to companies at their separate stockholder meetings on Monday.
- More than 98% of voting OCSL and OCSI stockholders supported the merger, which is expected to close on or about March 19, 2021.
- The two companies entered a merger agreement in October 2020. Under the terms, OCSI shareholders will receive an amount of OCSL shares with a net asset value equal to the NAV of OCSI shares that they hold at the time of the closing.