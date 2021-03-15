Oaktree Specialty, Oaktree Strategic stockholders approve merger

  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) each get stockholder approval of proposals related to their previously announced two-step merger of the to companies at their separate stockholder meetings on Monday.
  • More than 98% of voting OCSL and OCSI stockholders supported the merger, which is expected to close on or about March 19, 2021.
  • The two companies entered a merger agreement in October 2020. Under the terms, OCSI shareholders will receive an amount of OCSL shares with a net asset value equal to the NAV of OCSI shares that they hold at the time of the closing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.