Ardmore Shipping inks strategic investment & JV with Element 1 and Maritime Partners
Mar. 15, 2021 4:37 PM ETArdmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)ASCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) trades 5.5% higher after hours on signing a letter of intent with Element 1 (E1) and Maritime Partners (MP) wherein the parties propose to establish a joint venture for the purpose of delivering E1's unique methanol-to-hydrogen technology to the marine sector and also make certain other investments.
- Element 1 is a developer of advanced hydrogen generation systems used to power fuel cells with broad use in mobile applications and remote locations.
- Maritime Partners is a provider of flexible financing solutions and newbuilding support to the maritime industry, with a focus on Jones Act vessels and inland marine transportation.
- MP will make an investment in Ardmore in the form of $40M in perpetual preferred shares in two tranches; Ardmore will purchase a 10% equity stake in E1 in exchange for $4M cash plus 950K ASC common shares.
- The total consideration is estimated to be $11M based on Ardmore's net asset value as of February 2021; MP will receive 20% of any profits paid to Ardmore from this equity investment in E1.
- Ardmore's interest in the JV and its investment in E1 will be held by Ardmore Ventures, a newly incorporated holding company for existing and future potential investments related to Ardmore's Energy Transition Plan.
- Transactions are expected to close simultaneously early in 2Q21.