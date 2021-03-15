Ardmore Shipping inks strategic investment & JV with Element 1 and Maritime Partners

  • Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) trades 5.5% higher after hours on signing a letter of intent with Element 1 (E1) and Maritime Partners (MP) wherein the parties propose to establish a joint venture for the purpose of delivering E1's unique methanol-to-hydrogen technology to the marine sector and also make certain other investments.
  • Element 1 is a developer of advanced hydrogen generation systems used to power fuel cells with broad use in mobile applications and remote locations.
  • Maritime Partners is a provider of flexible financing solutions and newbuilding support to the maritime industry, with a focus on Jones Act vessels and inland marine transportation.
  • MP will make an investment in Ardmore in the form of $40M in perpetual preferred shares in two tranches; Ardmore will purchase a 10% equity stake in E1 in exchange for $4M cash plus 950K ASC common shares.
  • The total consideration is estimated to be $11M based on Ardmore's net asset value as of February 2021; MP will receive 20% of any profits paid to Ardmore from this equity investment in E1.
  • Ardmore's interest in the JV and its investment in E1 will be held by Ardmore Ventures, a newly incorporated holding company for existing and future potential investments related to Ardmore's Energy Transition Plan.
  • Transactions are expected to close simultaneously early in 2Q21.
