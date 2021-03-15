Roblox gets first sell-side rating, with Stifel starting at Buy
Mar. 15, 2021 4:44 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)RBLXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Stifel has initiated coverage of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) at a Buy, seeing a platform set to take advantage of mutually reinforcing benefits to drive the business forward.
- Roblox is "uniquely positioned at the intersection of content and social, two 'viral loops' that provide a mutually reinforcing network effect, and together should drive higher engagement, and hence monetization," the firm says.
- The company has a large and growing user ecosystem of more than 30M, along with more than 8M developers, and is set to take advantage of the new entertainment popularity of digital content creation and usage, the firm says.
- Roblox's growth rates are impressive across the board, it notes, with daily active users rising at a compound annual growth rate (from 2018-2020) of 65% - and hours engaged up 80%, and bookings 94% annually in that span.
- For its estimates Stifel is assuming organic bookings CAGR of 28% over the next three years, among the fastest rates in its coverage - assuming a slightly slowdown lapping tough comps, then a re-acceleration for 2022-2023 "with international growth plus age diversification serving as key drivers," along with aggressive investment spending that will temper AEBITDA margin upside.
- Analysts have cited those two factors as the key to Roblox's success in coming years.
- And to value it, the firm is considering a mix of social platform and videogame content companies. It has a price target of $85, implying 18% upside. Roblox rose 3.5% during the regular session today.