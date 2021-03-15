StarTek EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

Mar. 15, 2021 4:52 PM ETStarTek, Inc. (SRT)SRTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • StarTek (NYSE:SRT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $174.47M (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.03M.
  • On December 31, 2020, cash and restricted cash was $50.6 million compared to $56.6 million at September 30, 2020.
  • "Looking ahead to the rest of 2021, we are proud to have built such a strong foundation to continue driving operational efficiencies and enhancing our suite of services around the globe." said Aparup Sengupta, Executive Chairman and Global CEO.
  • Press Release
