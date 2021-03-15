IMAX slips 4% after plan to offer $200M in convertible notes

Mar. 15, 2021 4:54 PM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)IMAXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • IMAX is 4.1% lower after hours after announcing a plan to offer $200M in senior debt.
  • It's offering that amount in convertible senior notes due 2026.
  • The company expects to offer initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $30M worth of the notes.
  • They'll be redeemable for cash at IMAX's option, but only if the last reported sale price per common share exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period.
  • It expects to use about $150M in net proceeds to repay other debt, and for general purposes.
