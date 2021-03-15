Paya Holdings, shareholder to offer 20M shares in public offering
Mar. 15, 2021 4:58 PM ET
- Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) class A shares fall 1.5% in after-hours trading after the company starts a public offering of 10M shares of its common stock and a selling shareholder is also offering 10M shares.
- The selling shareholder plans to grant a greenshoe option for up to an additional 3M shares of Paya common stock.
- Paya plans to use any proceeds from the shares that it sells for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions.
- Paya had ~116.7M shares of common stock outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2020.