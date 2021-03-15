Paya Holdings, shareholder to offer 20M shares in public offering

Mar. 15, 2021 4:58 PM ETPaya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)PAYABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) class A shares fall 1.5% in after-hours trading after the company starts a public offering of 10M shares of its common stock and a selling shareholder is also offering 10M shares.
  • The selling shareholder plans to grant a greenshoe option for up to an additional 3M shares of Paya common stock.
  • Paya plans to use any proceeds from the shares that it sells for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions.
  • Paya had ~116.7M shares of common stock outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.