Solid Biosciences reports mid-stage data in Duchenne muscular dystrophy trial
Mar. 15, 2021 5:01 PM ETSolid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB)SLDBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) has lost ~20.0% in after-hours despite an announcement of what the company identified as ‘encouraging’ interim Phase I/II data for its lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- The results include the functional and biomarker data, and patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) from six patients following the treatment in the ongoing IGNITE DMD trial.
- Using SGT-001 manufactured with its second-generation process, Solid Biosciences has also dosed the seventh patients and its first under a previously announced change in the clinical protocol.
- All six patients had indicated no new drug-related safety findings after17-37 months of dosing, and the seventh patient has experienced temporary and manageable adverse events, which were not serious, the company said in the announcement.
- “The safe dosing of the seventh patient gives us increased confidence in our dosing strategy as we move forward with clinical development in the IGNITE DMD clinical trial,” commented Solid Biosciences CEO Ilan Ganot.
- “We look forward to continuing to dose patients and reporting clinical outcomes from additional patients in the second half of 2021.”
- In July 2020, Solid Biosciences announced that the FDA had notified the company to keep its IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial on hold citing a serious adverse event.