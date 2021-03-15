GFL Environmental to buy Terrapure waste business in C$927M deal
- GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) agrees to acquire Terrapure Environmental's solid waste and environmental solutions business and its subsidiaries for C$927.5M (~US$743.3M).
- Terrapure is an integrated provider of solid and liquid waste management and industrial services to more than 7K customers across Canada; its operations to be acquired in deal generated C$365M in revenues in 2020, including COVID-19 related volume impacts.
- GFL says the acquisition does not include Terrapure's battery recycling business.
