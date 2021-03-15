Rising rates and ETFs that can be affected
- The Nasdaq outperformed the major averages today +1.1% and the technology sector finished positive as well. Additionally, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield fell 3 basis points to 1.61%.
- A minor win against the surging yields of late took place today but all eyes will be on Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy meeting. Investors have questions around rising bond yields, inflation, and rising interest rates.
- Investors will be looking for signs of change by the U.S. Central Bank, to see if the economic outlook has changed amongst the vaccine rollout programs and $1.9t stimulus.
- The question around when the Federal Reserve will start lifting rates is what investors are listening in on. Previously in December, officials projected rates would be held down through the end of 2023.
- However, looking at Eurodollar contracts, they are pricing in a full quarter-point rate hike by March 2023, earlier than expected, with an implied yield of more than 50 basis points.
- Below is the current dot plot formation for rate predictions by Federal Reserve policymakers.
- Understanding the trajectory of rising rates and the timeline of expectations is key to investors. There are several exchange traded funds that will have implications for rising rates.
- The technology-related space can be sensitive to rising rates. Some specific ETFs are as follows: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT), and Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ).
- On the other hand, high-yielding bond ETFs are generally believed to perform better than most bonds in a rising interest rate environment. A couple of high-yielding bond ETFs are iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).
- Friday, March 12th, 2021 U.S. 10-Year Treasury yields touched 1.625%. Some experts say yields can go as high as 2% on the U.S. 10-Year. See what the effects would be.